Peacock underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock missed most of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury, and he'll officially be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason. The right-hander made just three appearances this season, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three over 2.1 innings. Barring any setbacks, Peacock could certainly be ready for spring training in 2021 as he prepares to hit free agency during the offseason.