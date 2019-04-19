Peacock will slot back into the starting rotation beginning Monday against Minnesota, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Peacock was shifted to the bullpen for a short stretch while Houston required only four starters, but his time as a reliever has come to an end. He's been effective for the Astros over four appearances this season (two starts) and owns a 3.94 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 16 innings. Peacock is in line for two outings in his first week back with starting five, as he's expected to toe the rubber again Saturday against Cleveland.