Astros' Brad Peacock: Will rejoin rotation Monday
Peacock will slot back into the starting rotation beginning Monday against Minnesota, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Peacock was shifted to the bullpen for a short stretch while Houston required only four starters, but his time as a reliever has come to an end. He's been effective for the Astros over four appearances this season (two starts) and owns a 3.94 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 16 innings. Peacock is in line for two outings in his first week back with starting five, as he's expected to toe the rubber again Saturday against Cleveland.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
16 ways Scott White is already wrong
Scott White says a lot of things during draft prep season, and most of them he's not revising...