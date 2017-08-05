Peacock (10-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in Friday's 16-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Peacock was handed a large lead -- the Astros led 12-2 after four innings -- then, as most pitchers do when given a big lead, he pitched to contact. Maybe too much contact as Peacock served up three home runs. The right-hander had permitted just two homers over 75.2 innings prior to Friday's outing. Peacock will continue to fill in for the injured Lance McCullers (back) and is projected to take the ball next Thursday on the road against the White Sox.