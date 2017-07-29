Astros' Brad Peacock: Wins ninth in relief Friday
Peacock (9-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings of relief in Friday's 6-5 win over the Tigers.
Bumped from the rotation by the return of Dallas Keuchel, Peacock was needed for 64 pitches (40 strikes) after the left-hander lasted only three innings in his first start since June 2, and he was rewarded for his efforts with a victory thanks to a three-run blast from Josh Reddick in the top of the eighth. Peacock's fantasy value does take a hit in the bullpen, but his 12.0 K/9 and solid ratios should still earn him a roster spot in deeper formats.
