Peacock (shoulder) won't be ready for Opening Day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Peacock has been working through right shoulder soreness over the past week, and manager Dusty Baker revealed Sunday that the right-hander won't be ready for the start of the regular season. Peacock also dealt with a shoulder injury in 2019 that forced him to miss some time, but it's unclear how much time he'll miss as a result of his injury during the abbreviated 2020 season. Peacock is expected to claim a role in Houston's bullpen when he's healthy.
More News
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Working through apparent injury•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Should be ready when season resumes•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Checks out fine after side session•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Cleared for mound work•
-
Astros' Brad Peacock: Heading back to bullpen•