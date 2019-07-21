Astros' Brad Peacock: Won't return this month
Peacock (shoulder) won't be back until at least the middle of August, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros will go with a four-man rotation through the end of July, and then Jose Urquidy could slot in when they next need a fifth starter on Aug. 3 against the Mariners. Once healthy, Peacock could enter the rotation, but it's also possible that the Astros will use him as a reliever, particularly if they trade for a starting pitcher at the deadline.
