Peacock (shoulder) will not travel with the Astros during their upcoming road trip, which begins Thursday and runs through Tuesday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Peacock landed back on the injured list Wednesday after experiencing what he described as a sharp pain in his shoulder during his outing against the Rays on Tuesday. The right-hander underwent X-rays and an MRI on Wednesday, though manager A.J. Hinch was vague about the results, stating "it's just his shoulder," per Atkins. The current plan is for Peacock to rest until the Astros return from their five-game road trip, at which point he'll be reevaluated.