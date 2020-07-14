Manager Dusty Baker said Tuesday that Peacock is "ailing" for an undisclosed reason, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Peacock is dealing with an apparent injury, but Baker didn't provide any details regarding the nature or severity of the issue. It's unclear whether the injury will impact Peacock's availability for Opening Day, scheduled for July 24. The 32-year-old suffered a shoulder injury last season but made 23 appearances (15 starts) for the Astros, recording a 4.12 ERA and a 96:31 K:BB over 91.2 innings.