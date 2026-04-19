Astros' Braden Shewmake: Dealt to Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros acquired Shewmake from the Yankees on Sunday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.
The 28-year-old infielder has previously seen big-league action with Atlanta in 2023 and the White Sox in 2024 and spent all of last season on the Yankees' 40-man roster before being outrighted in February. Shewmake had remained in New York's organization to start the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, slashing .250/.314/.313 with no home runs and one stolen base over 36 plate appearances. He'll likely head to Triple-A Sugar Land with his new organization.
More News
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Sent outright to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Scrubbed from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Healthy again at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Shelved at Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Braden Shewmake: Lands in New York via waivers•