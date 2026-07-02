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Astros' Braden Shewmake: In midst of rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Shewmake (adductor) has gone 3-for-9 with two doubles, three walks, one stolen base, three runs and one RBI over three rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Sugar Land.

Shewmake began the minor-league assignment Saturday, appearing in two games in the FCL before moving to Triple-A on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right adductor strain, which sent him to the injured list June 2. Once he's ready to rejoin Houston, Shewmake is likely to serve as a utility infielder.

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