Astros' Braden Shewmake: In midst of rehab assignment

Shewmake (adductor) has gone 3-for-9 with two doubles, three walks, one stolen base, three runs and one RBI over three rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Triple-A Sugar Land.

Shewmake began the minor-league assignment Saturday, appearing in two games in the FCL before moving to Triple-A on Wednesday. The 28-year-old is working his way back from a right adductor strain, which sent him to the injured list June 2. Once he's ready to rejoin Houston, Shewmake is likely to serve as a utility infielder.