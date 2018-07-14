Rodgers (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday and was sent to Triple-A Fresno, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Rodgers underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2017, but he completed his rehabilitation assignment Friday and he'll serve as pitching depth for Houston with the potential for a late-season callup. Prior to suffering the injury, Rodgers made three starts for the Grizzlies in 2017, posting a 1.10 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 16.1 innings.