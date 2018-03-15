Astros' Brady Rodgers: Aiming for bullpen session
Rodgers (elbow) is making progress in his rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery and could pitch a full bullpen session before the end of training camp, OIiver Macklin of MLB.com reports.
Rodgers underwent the surgery last May, so there's no real expectation that he'll be able to do much for the Astros in 2018. Prior to the surgery, Rodgers had put up some good numbers for Triple-A Fresno in the Pacific Coast League, posting a 2.67 ERA over his previous 148.1 innings.
