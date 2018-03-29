The Astros placed Rodgers (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Rodgers underwent Tommy John surgery about 11 months ago and is close to resuming mound work, potentially setting him up for a mid-summer return from the disabled list. Prior to hitting the DL last spring, Rodgers was a fringe member of the Houston bullpen, so there's a high likelihood that he'll be optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno once he's activated.