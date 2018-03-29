Astros' Brady Rodgers: Hits 10-day DL
The Astros placed Rodgers (elbow) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Rodgers underwent Tommy John surgery about 11 months ago and is close to resuming mound work, potentially setting him up for a mid-summer return from the disabled list. Prior to hitting the DL last spring, Rodgers was a fringe member of the Houston bullpen, so there's a high likelihood that he'll be optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno once he's activated.
More News
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Aiming for bullpen session•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: On restricted throwing program•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: In camp early•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Plays catch Monday•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Recalled, placed on 60-day DL•
-
Astros' Brady Rodgers: Out for season following elbow surgery•
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...