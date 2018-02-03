Rodgers (elbow) is working out at Houston's spring training facility in West Palm Beach (Fla.), Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rodgers underwent Tommy John surgery last May and is not expected to be pitching in a competitive environment until this summer. If he were healthy, Rodgers would open the season in the rotation at Triple-A Fresno and be a depth starter for the Astros. The 26-year-old right-hander has put together a nice run for the Grizzlies since the start of 2016, posting a 14-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 5.3 K/BB rate. That's pretty effective pitching for the Pacific Coast League.