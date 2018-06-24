Rodgers (elbow) threw 37 pitches (26 strikes) and allowed four runs in two innings for short-season Tri-City on Wednesday.

Rodgers was making his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in early 2017. The 2016 Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Year threw just 16.1 innings last season before exiting his third start with the problem that later required surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories