Rodgers (undisclosed) has made three rehab appearances with the Astros' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, covering 7.1 innings and giving up two runs while striking out eight.

Rodgers has been on Triple-A Round Rock's 7-day injured list since July 4 with the unspecified injury. The right-hander tossed only 16 pitches in his most recent appearance in the Gulf Coast League, suggesting the Astros may be preparing for him to fill a relief role once he rejoins Round Rock.