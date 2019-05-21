Rodgers was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Collin McHugh (elbow discomfort) landed on the injured list, so Rodgers was summoned to take his place in the bullpen. Rodgers has not pitched in the big leagues since 2016. He had a 3.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB in 44.2 innings at Triple-A and should pitch in low-leverage situations.