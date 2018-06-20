Rodgers (elbow) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Low-A Tri-City on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Rodgers has been on the shelf all season while working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May of 2017. Considering how long he's been sidelined, Rodgers is expected to require an extended rehab stint. Once he's finally deemed healthy, Rodgers will likely report to Double-A Corpus Christi or Triple-A Fresno.

