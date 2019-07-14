Astros' Brady Rodgers: Sidelined at Triple-A
Triple-A Round Rock placed Rodgers on its 7-day injured list July 4 due to an unspecified injury.
With a 3.83 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 49.1 innings at Triple-A this season, Rodgers has been a solid if unspectacular member of the Round Rock rotation. While his numbers alone weren't making the case that he was deserving a promotion to Houston, a healthy Rodgers may have gotten a trial in the Astros rotation this week while the team continues to wait for Brad Peacock (shoulder) to return from the 10-day IL. Rodgers is without a clear timeline to return from Round Rock's IL, and his window for a potential callup might have already closed by the time he's back to full strength.
