Astros' Brady Rodgers: Tabbed for Grapefruit League opener
Rodgers will start the Astros' first Grapefruit League game Saturday against the Nationals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
According to Jake Kaplan of The Athletic, manager A.J. Hinch said that the Astros "wanted to reward [Rodgers] and his rehab and getting back to camp healthy and feeling good by giving him the first start." Even with the nice gesture, the 28-year-old seems like a long-shot to crack Houston's rotation out of spring training. After returning from Tommy John in July last year, Rodgers posted a 5.49 ERA and a 30:10 K:BB in 41 innings of work at Triple-A.
