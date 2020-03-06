Bailey was returned from the Orioles to the Astros on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Baltimore selected Bailey with the second pick of the Rule 5 draft in December, but after a few weeks of spring training the team decided he wasn't worth retaining on the major-league roster. The 25-year-old spent 2019 at Double-A Corpus Christi and had a 3.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 103:41 K:BB over 92.2 innings.