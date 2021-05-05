Bielak (1-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one in a 7-3 loss to the Yankees.

Bielak, who entered after starter Zack Greinke lasted just four innings, pitched a scoreless fifth before departing with two on and two out in the sixth. Bryan Abreu came in and walked the nine-hole hitter before an Alex Bregman throwing error cleared the bases. Bielak, a starter turned reliever, has thrown more than one inning in five of his six outings and has a 4.30 ERA over 14.2 innings.