Bielak (2-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings to earn the win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Tuesday was the third time over his last four starts that Bielak has held an opponent to one run or less. The 27-year-old blanked the Twins over his first four innings before a leadoff double and a single in the fifth finally got them on the board. He hasn't faced any majorly daunting offenses through six starts thus far, though he's shown struggles with his command and had allowed six home runs in five outings coming into Tuesday. His 5.15 FIP suggests he's had some luck on his side, but he'll figure to stick around in the rotation as long as he's getting results. Bielak will take a 3.19 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB into his next projected outing against the Angels over the weekend.