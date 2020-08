Bielak (3-0) gave up a run on a hit and four walks and struck out four over six innings in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

The only hit Bielak gave up was a solo home run to Trevor Story in the third inning. Monday marked Bielak's first win as a starter -- his previous two victories came in relief efforts. The 24-year-old has a 1.69 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 21.1 innings across five total appearances this season. His next turn in the rotation is Saturday in San Diego.