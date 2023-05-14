Bielak did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on eight hits and no walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Bielak allowed at least one hit in each of his five frames, but the only run he surrendered came on a Luis Robert homer in the fourth inning. Bielak helped his case by not issuing any walks after yielding five free passes across 8.2 frames over his first two big-league outings of the season. The right-hander is in the rotation as a result of long-term injuries to Jose Urquidy (shoulder), Lance McCullers (forearm) and Luis Garcia (elbow), and he pitched well enough Saturday to likely see additional starts. Bielak's next turn is tentatively slated to be a favorable home matchup against Oakland.