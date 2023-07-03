The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bielak will return to Houston as a replacement for Shawn Dubin, who had previously been called up from Sugar Land on June 18 to fill Bielak's spot on the 26-man active roster. Though he made just one start for Sugar Land during his brief time in the minors, Bielak showed well in that June 24 outing, covering six innings while allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk. Bielak looks poised to re-enter the Houston rotation the next time the team requires a fifth starter Friday versus the Mariners, though he could be needed as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday against the Rockies in the event Framber Valdez needs more time to recover from an ankle injury.