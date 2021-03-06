Bielak did not allow a hit or walk while striking out three over three scoreless relief innings in Friday's spring game against the Marlins.

Bielak had a brutal Grapefruit League debut last Sunday when he allowed four runs and two home runs over two innings, but his bounce-back performance, in which he threw 29 strikes among 33 pitches, came at a time when his importance increased. The Astros continue to evaluate starter Framber Valdez's fractured left ring finger, while Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier are sidelined by health and safety protocols. Those developments could lead to Bielak, who started six games for Houston in 2020, becoming a member of this year's rotation.