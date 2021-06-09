The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Bielak joins the Houston bullpen as a replacement for Joe Smith (elbow), who was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old right-hander previously made 13 relief appearances for Houston, posting a 3.97 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 17:8 K:BB in 22.2 innings.
