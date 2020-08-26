Bielak (3-2) did not make it out of the first inning and took the loss in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Angels. He allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks in two-thirds of an inning in the 12-5 loss.

Bielak made the start on short rest so the outcome is not surprising. The rookie hurler managed to sidestep trouble earlier this season, when he walked 11 over the first 21.1 innings, but major league hitters have caught up to him. Bielak's allowed 11 runs on eight hits (four home runs) and three walks over the last two innings. With off days coming up on the schedule, the Astros can avoid using Bielak until Sept. 5.