Bielak (2-0) walked three batters and struck out two over two innings to earn the win Friday versus the Angels.

Starter Lance McCullers was only able to pitch four innings, with Bielak serving in a multi-inning role to collect his second win of the year. Bielak has a 1.69 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings through two appearances. The 24-year-old righty likely won't maintain those ratios -- he had a 4.41 ERA in 85.2 innings with Triple-A Corpus Christi in 2019 -- so it's unlikely he'll make much of a splash in fantasy this season.