Bielak could be in consideration for a rotation spot to begin the regular season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros were hit with injuries to both Justin Verlander (shoulder) and J.P. France (shoulder) to start spring training. Depending on their availability to begin the regular season, Houston could immediately be reliant upon depth in their pitching staff. Bielak would likely be at the top of the list, as he made 13 major-league starts last season and is also out of minor-league options.