The Astros designated Bielak for assignment Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The move comes with Houston reinstating right-hander Cristian Javier (neck) off the 15-day IL. Bielak made the Opening Day roster due to multiple injuries to the Astros' pitching staff. He's appeared in 10 games out of the bullpen, posting a 5.71 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 17.1 innings. Bielak is out of minor-league options, but he could draw interest from teams looking for right-handed depth in the bullpen.