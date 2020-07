Bielak (1-0) pitched 3.1 innings Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four to earn the win versus the Mariners.

Bielak relieved starter Josh James to begin the fourth inning. It was a strong relief outing for the 24-year-old Bielak, who had been called up to the Astros earlier Monday. He figures to remain in a long relief role during 2020, but could be a candidate for a spot start if necessary.