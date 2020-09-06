Bielak didn't factor into the decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Angels, giving up four runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings in a 10-9 loss. He struck out five without walking a batter.

He put his name in the history books by serving up Mike Trout's 300th career homer, but it was an otherwise forgettable effort from Bielak, who needed 77 pitches (52 strikes) to record 11 outs. He'll likely move into long relief from here on out, and the rookie's 6.00 ERA and 1.59 WHIP make him an unappealing fantasy option in a low-leverage role.