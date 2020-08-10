Bielak is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Giants, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak made his first two MLB appearances in long relief for the Astros before he was thrust into the rotation Aug. 6 in Arizona as a replacement for Josh James, who was moved to the bullpen. The right-hander was highly impressive in his first big-league start, spinning five shutout innings and permitting five baserunners in the Astros' loss. He'll draw a favorable matchup Tuesday in his second career start, taking the hill at home against a Giants offense that hasn't scored more than five runs in any of its last six games.