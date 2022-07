The Astros recalled Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land and designated him as their 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bielak has been working as a swingman for Sugar Land this season, but he'll be available as a multi-inning option in relief for either end of Thursday's doubleheader. The right-hander is expected to report back to Sugar Land immediately following the twin bill.