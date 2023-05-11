Bielak is scheduled to make his second start with the Astros on Saturday against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Until Lance McCullers (forearm) is deemed ready for his 2023 debut, the Astros will have room in the rotation for both Bielak and J.P. France, after the two moved into starting roles last week when Jose Urquidy (shoulder) and Luis Garcia (elbow) were shut down with long-term injuries. After having previously made his season debut with the Astros in long relief May 1, Bielak stepped into the rotation last Sunday in Seattle and took a loss after surrendering three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and two walks while failing to strike out a batter over 4.2 innings.