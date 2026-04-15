The Astros signed Bielak to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Tread Athletics reports.

Bielak missed most of the 2025 season following shoulder surgery, but he's healthy now and was sitting in the 90-to-93 mph range recently while pitching for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League. Most of the 30-year-old's major-league experience has come with the Astros, though Bielak's last stint in the big leagues came in 2024 with the Athletics. He should be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, but it's unclear whether Houston intends to use him as a starter or reliever.