Astros' Brandon Bielak: Grabs minors deal from Astros
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Astros signed Bielak to a minor-league contract Wednesday, Tread Athletics reports.
Bielak missed most of the 2025 season following shoulder surgery, but he's healthy now and was sitting in the 90-to-93 mph range recently while pitching for Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League. Most of the 30-year-old's major-league experience has come with the Astros, though Bielak's last stint in the big leagues came in 2024 with the Athletics. He should be assigned to Triple-A Sugar Land, but it's unclear whether Houston intends to use him as a starter or reliever.
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