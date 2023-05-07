Bielak (0-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on 10 hits and two walks over 4.2 innings Sunday against Seattle. He took the loss and failed to record a strikeout.

Bielak had traffic on the bases nearly the entire afternoon and never found much of a groove. He escaped danger in the first two frames before serving up a solo shot to Julio Rodriguez to lead off the third. Bielak is sporting a 4.15 ERA and a 6:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings. He's currently projected for a road matchup with the White Sox next week.