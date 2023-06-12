Bielak (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings in a 5-0 loss to Cleveland. He struck out four.

After picking up back-to-back wins in his last two appearances, Bielak fell to his third loss of the season Sunday. He allowed a season-high five runs across five innings while giving up long balls to Andres Gimenez and Josh Bell. Though Bielak sports a solid 4.01 ERA through eight starts (42.2 innings), he's struggled with the long ball (1.9 HR/9) and has allowed nine or more hits in each of his last two appearances. His next start is tentatively scheduled to come during a homestand versus Cincinnati,