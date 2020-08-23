Bielak (3-1) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, pitching 1.1 innings and allowing seven runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two.

Bielak entered the game having given up four earned runs through his first 21.1 big-league innings, but the Padres nearly doubled that run total while making only four outs against the rookie. Of the five hits given up by Bielak, four were home runs, including a pair of long balls off the bat of Trent Grisham. Bielak's ERA soared from 1.69 to 4.37 as a result of his first major-league loss and the outing was the shortest of his career. The 24-year-old will try to recover when he next takes the mound Thursday at home against the Angels.