Bielak or Luis Garcia will start the fifth game of the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bielak, who's been a fill-in starter for the Astros during spring training, will have a multi-inning role to start the regular season. It's just comes down to whether that will be as a starter or out of the bullpen. The No. 5 starter job will eventually belong to Jake Odorizzi once he's built up innings and pitch count. Until then, Bielak or Garcia will serve in that role and whichever one doesn't start will be part of the bullpen.