Bielak and Framber Valdez are competing for the final spot in the rotation, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.

Bielak, who has been used mostly as a starter in the minor leagues, was thought of being a possible bullpen member but has become a candidate to replace Jose Urquidy (undisclosed) in the rotation. The 24-year-old right-hander, who has no MLB experience, started Saturday's intrasquad game against Valdez. He allowed four runs on six hits and one walk while striking out three over four innings in a 73-pitch effort.