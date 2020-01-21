Bielak will join the Astros for big-league camp this spring, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak isn't far from the majors, though he may need a bit more time before he's in serious consideration for a big-league roster spot. In 14 starts and one relief appearance for Triple-A Round Rock last season, he recorded a 4.41 ERA, striking out 24.4 percent of opposing batters while walking 10.2 percent.