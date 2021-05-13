Bielak (2-2) was credited with the win in relief Wednesday, when he allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two against the Angels.

Bielak entered during the fourth inning with Houston leading 3-0 after starter Jose Urquidy departed with "posterior shoulder discomfort." The reliever retired 10 of the first 11 Angels faced and threw 41 strikes among his 53 pitches. Urquidy, who was sharper Wednesday than in any of his seven preceding starts, is day-to-day and has not been ruled out for his next start scheduled for Tuesday in Oakland.