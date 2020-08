Bielak didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's contest between the Astros and the Giants. He gave up two runs on six hits and one walk while fanning four in five innings.

Bielak has looked serviceable in his first two starts of the season, giving up just two runs in a combined 10 innings, although he owns a 5:4 K:BB in that span. If he stays in the rotation for another start, that would come Aug. 17 at home against the Rockies.