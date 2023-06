Houston optioned Bielak to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak was once again ineffective in his outing on Saturday, allowing five runs -- four earned -- on five hits over 4.2 innings versus the Reds. The right-hander will get a chance to iron things out at the minor-league level, and Houston recalled Shawn Dubin from Sugar Land in a corresponding transaction.