Bielak was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
With Jose Urquidy (shoulder) rejoining Houston's rotation later this week, Bielak was sent to the minors to allow the Astros to bolster the bullpen in the short term. Bielak had a 2.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 22:15 K:BB in 27.1 innings over his last five starts.
More News
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Another rough start•
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Roughed up Monday•
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Shuts down Colorado for fifth win•
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Receives little help in loss•
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Blanks Rockies in MLB return•
-
Astros' Brandon Bielak: Drawing start Tuesday•