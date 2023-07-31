Bielak was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

With Jose Urquidy (shoulder) rejoining Houston's rotation later this week, Bielak was sent to the minors to allow the Astros to bolster the bullpen in the short term. Bielak had a 2.63 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a 22:15 K:BB in 27.1 innings over his last five starts.