Bielak allowed two hits and two walks while striking out three over four scoreless innings in Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

This was likely Bielak's final appearance during Grapefruit League play. While he allowed eight runs over 16 spring innings, the right-hander finished strong with two runs allowed in nine innings across the last two outings. He's expected to help the Astros get through the first couple of turns of the rotation, as Jake Odorizzi, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier are not quite stretched out to get deep into games.