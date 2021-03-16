Bielak has a chance to pitch as a starter or opener during the first week of the season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston manager Dusty Baker said Bielak, who has minor-league options, has an "outside shot" to make the Opening Day roster. That chance appears to be tied to the status of other projected starters, like Jake Odorizzi, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia. All three are behind in terms of their progression for various reasons, which opens the door to Bielak being part of the rotation the first week of the regular season, when the Astros play six straight games to open the season.